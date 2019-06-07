The story, "New data center, owned by co-op, comes to Jesup," on page A3 of the June 6 Courier, included a quote from Tony Lang about companies dropping servers in large shipping containers into their yard. Lang said that quote was meant to showcase a possible future service, not something the Heartland Technology Data Center can currently serve.

