Letters to the Editor logo

 

BOB KENNEDY

CEDAR FALLS -- Government in action, again: The city of Waterloo (and others) banned fireworks because there are people with PTSD, dogs who are easily frightened, people have issues with air quality, people who complain about noise, and other excuses, yet the city hopes for a clear night so it can put on a fireworks display "with twice the booms" (a Courier quote).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

I guess the hypocrisy and arrogance of this decision is lost on the leaders of our communities. To ignore the citizenry's complaints after using those same complaints to create the ban, and to ignore costs associated with a major display after all the jabbering about controlling expenditures is ludicrous.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments