BOB KENNEDY
CEDAR FALLS -- Government in action, again: The city of Waterloo (and others) banned fireworks because there are people with PTSD, dogs who are easily frightened, people have issues with air quality, people who complain about noise, and other excuses, yet the city hopes for a clear night so it can put on a fireworks display "with twice the booms" (a Courier quote).
I guess the hypocrisy and arrogance of this decision is lost on the leaders of our communities. To ignore the citizenry's complaints after using those same complaints to create the ban, and to ignore costs associated with a major display after all the jabbering about controlling expenditures is ludicrous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.