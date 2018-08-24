Cinema on the Cedar

An outdoor movies series, Cinema on the Cedar, will start at the RiverLoop Ampitheatre.

The Waterloo Center for the Arts will offer a new outdoor movie series at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre this summer.

Cinema on the Cedar, presented by Community Bank & Trust, will feature free family-friendly movies, including tonight's “Mary Poppins.”

Gates open at 8 p.m., with the movie showing around 9 p.m. or sunset.

There will be free games and activities before the show, and popcorn, snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.

For details, go to waterloocenterforthearts.org. The series is aided by a grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association.

