The Waterloo Center for the Arts will offer a new outdoor movie series at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre this summer.
Cinema on the Cedar, presented by Community Bank & Trust, will feature free family-friendly movies, including tonight's “Mary Poppins.”
Gates open at 8 p.m., with the movie showing around 9 p.m. or sunset.
There will be free games and activities before the show, and popcorn, snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.
For details, go to waterloocenterforthearts.org. The series is aided by a grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association.
