AMES (AP) — Christopher Bell made history Saturday at Iowa Speedway — even though nearly everything that could go against him did down the stretch.
Bell moved back out front in overtime to win a wild NASCAR Xfinity series race on Newton's bull ring, becoming the first series regular with three straight victories since Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 1999.
Coming off victories in Kentucky and New Hampshire, Bell led 94 of 257 laps. He broke a tie with Cup driver Kyle Larson for the series season victory lead with four.
"When it's your day, it's your day," Bell said. "I'll take them any way I can get them, man."
Bell fell back to fourth in the first attempt at overtime before a red flag halted the race. He retook control in Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 20 car, going low to beat Justin Allgaier —the winner of the June race at Iowa.
Allgaier was second, followed by Kyle Benjamin and Ross Chastain.
Bell seized the top spot early in the final stage and, after a clean final pit stop, seemed set to cruise to a victory if the race stayed green.
It didn't, and Bell nearly got knocked out of the race in the first of three late incidents that set up a thrilling finish.
Bell avoided a near-disastrous crash with 14 laps left when Chase Briscoe spun out right in front of him. Bell somehow kept the No. 20 largely clean, and he held first on a restart with nine laps left before Garrett Smithley spun out to draw another flag that brought on overtime.
Allgaier got the best of the field on that restart though, emerging from the pack on the high groove to grab the lead. That wouldn't last, as Max Tullman and Matt Tifft drew the red flag with a big crash before the first overtime lap could be completed.
When the race resumed, Bell and Allgaier rubbed cars before Bell jumped ahead.
"(Bell) drove into me and tried to put me into the wall," Allgaier said. "It's disappointing to be in that position, especially when you think you know how somebody is going to race you ... unfortunately that's Iowa. And (Bell) definitely had the best car. No questions asked."
