DENVER — Denver citizens are being asked to help with the Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 14.
For those who want to take part and brush up on their birding skills, the library will host a program on bird identification at the library from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Candace Havely, a master naturalist and Audubon Society member, will present an informational program for adults and children.
The local Prairie Rapids Audubon Society chapter has participated in counting in Bremer and Black Hawk counties since 1932, but this is the first time Denver has been included, as it works toward becoming a “bird friendly city.“
Residents can participate at Ally Catz GrubHouse, 107 S. State St., from 7 to 9 a.m. or the Denver Public Library community room, 100 Washington St., from 11 a.m. to p.m. to pick up and turn in an official bird count sheet.
Coffee and hot chocolate will be served in the community room, and experts will answer questions and provide information about birds.
The annual Christmas Bird Count began on Christmas Day in the early 1900s when Frank Chapman, an ornithologist at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, proposed it as an alternative to hunting birds on Christmas Day.
The results of the count will be published at a later date.
For more information or to sign up for the bird identification program at the library, contact the Denver Public Library at 984-5140 or email kplatte@denver.lib.ia.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.