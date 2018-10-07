Chris Sparks

Sparks

CHRIS SPARKS, executive director of Exceptional Persons Inc., was awarded the Suellen Galbraith Award for Excellence in Public Policy from American Network of Community Options and Resources in Washington, D.C.

