It seems like our children are not being shot to death fast enough for the Iowa Republicans. To speed this up, the Iowa Republicans have passed a bill allowing guns on school grounds.

Now the NRA and the Republican Party claim only mentally ill will shoot you or kids, how comforting. Then the shooting and killing of four down in Dadeville, Alabama, Saturday night at a birthday party must not count. Tempers flared, the shooting began, four dead and many wounded. Tell me, has your temper ever flared? If so you must be mentally ill according to the Republicans. I think we are beginning to figure out who the mentally ill are.