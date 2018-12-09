Cheryl Mahoney

CHERYL MAHONEY, MSN has accepted the position of director of medical/surgical nursing at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. She has been with UnityPoint Health for 20 years, the last three at Allen Hospital. She most recently served as clinical nurse specialist for the medical/surgical division.

