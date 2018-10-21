Editor's Inbox web logo

 

BRUCE CLARK

WATERLOO --- Join the Cedar Valley Character Counts Committee in commemorating Character Counts! Week, Oct. 21-27.

Our mission is to encourage and to assist in the development of citizens who live and model positive character in our homes, businesses, communities, and service and faith organizations based on the Six Pillars of Character. Those include Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring and Citizenship.

Our committee collaborated with the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center and the National Institute for Civil Discourse in holding a Cedar Valley Civility Conversation on July 10. We hope that this conversation continues.

An ongoing collaboration with the Iowa Youth Sports Initiative provides support and encouragement to athletes, coaches and parents to understand and demonstrate good sportsmanship, and positive parenting and coaching to pursue Victory With Honor.

The Champions of Character event last April honored individuals and organizations that exemplified the Six Pillars of Character.

Awardees included: educators like Andrea Christopher, Lonnie Moore, a coach that “Pursues Victory with Honor”; and citizens like Maddie Gallagher, Geof Grimes, Candace Nardini and Jill White.

