CGA names new board member

Clapsaddle-Garber Associates, Inc. (CGA) is pleased to announce Travis Stewart, P.L.S., has been elected to their board of directors. Stewart is a principal owner of the firm with almost 15 years of service with CGA and is a licensed professional land surveyor.

He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor's degree in mathematics in 1997.

In addition to his new role, Stewart recently relocated his family from Marshalltown to Cedar Falls and will now be based out of the Cedar Falls CGA office as part of the company’s growth strategy.

Stewart will continue to lead CGA land survey services as the Survey Business Unit Leader, overseeing employees in Ames, Cedar Falls, and Marshalltown.

In addition, Dan Matzinger has passed the Iowa exam to become a land surveyor intern with Clappsaddle-Garber Associates. He has been employed as a survey technician with CGA since 2009 and recently took the test to continue his career as a surveyor, with the ultimate goal of becoming a professional land surveyor.

