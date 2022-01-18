CFNEIA’s Black Hawk County Spring 2022 grant cycle now open

CEDAR FALLS -- Grant applications can now be submitted to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa for its spring 2022 grant cycle. The online grant application and grant guidelines may be found on CFNEIA’s website at www.cfneia.org/bhcgrants. The deadline to submit applications for the spring grant cycle is 5 p.m. April 1.

Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization or government entity serving Black Hawk County in order to be considered for funding. Requests can be made for operations, programming, materials, equipment and capital projects. Areas of support are within the program areas of arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health and human service. Grant recipients will be announced in June.

First-time grant applicants should contact Tom Wickersham, program director (319) 243-1356, or twickersham@cfneia.org prior to submitting an application.

Decisions on grant awards are determined by CFNEIA’s grant distribution committee, which consists of volunteers from Black Hawk County. Committee members include Stacie Brass, Ken Cutts, Kaye Englin, Susan Entriken, Andrew Finnegan, Jeffrey Seamans, Eashaan Vajpeyi, Sherman Wise and ReShonda Young.

For more information, contact the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa at (319) 287-9106.

