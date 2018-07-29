PAULA DAVIS
CEDAR FALLS -- Regarding the article on paved driveways for rental property owners in Cedar Fall on July 22: The article stated the ordinance was in place in 2015, giving the property owners three years to comply. Thus far, 79.5 percent have complied, 17 percent working to be in compliance and 3 percent doing nothing. Had I known three years ago I would have to comply with an ordinance put into place (whether I disagreed with it or not) I would have started planning to comply, knowing it would have to be done with no other option.
I had rental property, and rent money went back into the property for maintenance and improvements when needed. I have a problem with rental property in Cedar Falls that is not maintained. Roofs needing replacement or repair, paint peeling, siding molded, rotten wood on eves or walls, garages falling apart, lawn not kept up.
There are too many rental properties in Cedar Falls, and many other residents are complaining as well. This is a subject that should be addressed because with rental property not being properly maintained the value of homes in our older neighborhoods are declining.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.