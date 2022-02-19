CF man wins $100,000 lottery prize

Toby Williamson won the fourth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Jewel 7’s” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Thunder Ridge Ampride, 2425 White Tail Drive in Cedar Falls, and claimed his prize Thursday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.

Jewel 7’s is a $10 scratch game that features eight top prizes of $100,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.14. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.