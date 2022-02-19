 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CF man wins $100,000 lottery prize

  • 0
iowa-lottery

CLIVE — A Cedar Falls man has won a $100,000 lottery prize.

Toby Williamson won the fourth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Jewel 7’s” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Thunder Ridge Ampride, 2425 White Tail Drive in Cedar Falls, and claimed his prize Thursday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.

Jewel 7’s is a $10 scratch game that features eight top prizes of $100,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.14. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News