CF Lincoln students look forward to welcoming back Partners

CEDAR FALLS — Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Falls is supported by First United Methodist Church, Oakridge Realtors and city of Cedar Falls Police and Fire departments as Partners in Education.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our Partners back to school when it is safe,” said Principal Ralph Bryant.

In previous years, First United Methodist Church volunteers support reading improvement through the “Change a Child’s Story” program. This work matches volunteers with classrooms which allow students to receive extra reading opportunities. First United Methodist Church has donated both time and monetary donations to our school through this partnership, which provided a book for each child to take home. The church also requests gifts through a Mitten Tree to support students.

Oakridge Realtors support the Parents and Lincoln School (PALS) group during annual fundraisers. This year they surprised staff with a personal note and a small gift, a much-appreciated gesture.

The Police and Fire departments have made virtual visits to kindergarten and first-grade classes.

“Lincoln Elementary School is proud to have many partners to support learning. Thanks to each group for supporting our school,” Bryant added.

