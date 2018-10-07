CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls City Council member was sentenced to two days in jail — or two days at a community college class — after pleading to drunken driving.
Mark Anthony Miller, 42, pleaded to first-offense operating while intoxicated in Black Hawk County District Court on Friday.
Assistant County Attorney Molly Edwards had sought four days in jail because of Miller’s high blood-alcohol content — he blew a .215 on a breath test, more than twice the legal limit to drive — and the fact he was stopped while driving down the wrong side of the road.
But Judge Brook Jacobsen sided with the defense, sentencing Miller to two days in jail and one year of self probation. Another 88 days in jail were suspended.
Under the sentence, Miller can take part in an operating while intoxicated program through Hawkeye Community College in lieu of jail time, which is a standard option for first-time drunken driving convictions. The class, which costs $450 and is held at a local hotel, usually starts on a Friday night and runs all day Saturday and Sunday.
Miller was also ordered to pay a $1,250 fine, $140 in court costs and a $447 surcharge for a total of $1,837. Half of the fine and surcharges can be waived if he acquires a temporary restricted license and an ignition interlock device.
A University of Northern Iowa police officer pulled over Miller on 18th Street shortly after 1 a.m. June 2.
Miller was elected to the City Council in 2013, serving the city’s First Ward.
Man faces charges following chase
CEDAR FALLS – A Mount Pleasant man has been arrested for drunken driving following an early morning chase Friday through Cedar Falls that ended when his pickup truck fell apart.
John William Anderson, 18, was arrested for eluding and first-offense operating while intoxicated and ticketed for striking roadway fixtures. Anderson was later released from the Black Hawk County Jail.
According to police, a Cedar Falls patrol officer was sent to the 2700 block of College Street around 2:50 a.m. Friday for a suspicious truck. Police found a silver Chevrolet Silverado resting against a “no parking” sign on the parking strip with part of the vehicle in the roadway. The truck was still running and in drive.
The officer noticed an odor of alcohol and tried to wake Anderson, who was in the driver’s seat.
When the driver woke and noticed police, he stepped on the accelerator, mowing over the no parking sign. The chase headed down College Street onto Jennings Drive where the truck hit a light pole, according to court records.
The driver allegedly tried to drive off again, but the truck’s front axle started to fall off, and police pulled Anderson out through a window. He registered a .179 on a breath test, police said.
2 arrested on gun charges
WATERLOO – A Cedar Falls man awaiting trial in a 2017 shooting was arrested early Saturday after police found a gun during a traffic stop in Waterloo.
Rajih Donley, 30, of Cedar Falls, was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $25,000. Another person, Ashley Marie Cummings, 25, of Evansdale, was arrested for carrying weapons, and she was later released from jail.
According to Waterloo police, members of the department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team and third-shift patrol officers stopped two vehicles in the area of Kern Street and Grandview Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday.
Officers found a 9 mm handgun in one of the vehicles.
At the time of the stop, Donley was out of jail on bond pending trial for intimidation with a weapon, willful injury causing serious injury and weapon charges in connection with a May 3, 2017, shooting on Conger Street in Waterloo.
In that case, Ornandes Bennett was shot in the stomach, and police found a .45-caliber Springfield XD-S pistol at a Cedar Falls home with Donley.
In July 2017, Donley was released from jail after posting a $250,000 surety bond.
