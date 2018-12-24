Judas-Emmert

WATERLOO — Lindsey Judas and Drew Emmert were married Sept. 28 at Country Lane Lodge in Adel.
Parents of the couple are Roger and Jean Judas of Waterloo and Gary and Nancy Emmert of Winterset.
Aaron Pearce presided over the 5 p.m. ceremony.
Matron of honor was Ashley Ohmstede of Waukee. Bridesmaids were Julie Pearce of Urbandale, Mindy Carlson of West Des Moines, Emily Haury of Overland Park, Kan., sister-in-law of the bride; and Abby Stamp of Iowa City, sister of the groom.
Best man was Brad Gade of Waverly, cousin of the groom. Groomsmen were John Neal of Chicago, Jordan Bahnsen of Des Moines, Brandon Judas of Overland Park, brother of the bride; and Dan Kennedy of Des Moines.
Flower girls were Myra Judas, niece of the bride, and Lucy and Bella Ohmsteade, goddaughters of the bride.
Seating the guests were Wes and Brian Gade of Waverly, cousins of the groom; and Quinn Stamp of Iowa City, brother-in-law of the groom.
The bride has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa. She is an assurance senior manager at Ernst and Young in their Des Moines office.
The groom graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in political science and is a claims representative at Nationwide Insurance in Des Moines.
The couple live in West Des Moines.
