Hogelucht-Nolte

ACKLEY — Kaitlin Hogelucht and Gabriel Nolte exchanged wedding vows June 16, 2018, in Parkersburg.
The ceremony took place at the United Methodist Church, followed by a reception at the Rotary Reserve, Cedar Falls.
Parents of the couple are Dave and Deb Hogelucht of New Hartford and Todd and Verla Nolte of Ackley.
Maid of honor was Heather Hedrick of Olathe, Kan., sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Hannah Nolte and Ivy Nolte, sisters of the groom, Megan Aries, Jessica Boldt and Kaylee Tritle.
Best man was Jack Flanigan of Dubuque. Groomsmen were Spencer Cooper; Jared Nolte, Dane Nolte and Sam Nolte, all brothers of the groom; and Sean Hogelucht, brother of the bride.
Seating guests were Coy Wiegmann and Sam Cordes.
The bride is a third-grade teacher in Hudson. The groom farms and operates hog lots for Iowa Select.
They live in Ackley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.