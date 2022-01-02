Baridon-Primmer

Laura Baridon and Andrew Primmer, both of Waterloo, were married Jan. 2, 2021.

The ceremony took place at Cedar Heights Baptist Church in Cedar Falls. Officiant was the Rev. Jeff McCourt.

A reception followed at the Bien Venu Event Center in Cedar Falls.

The bride is the daughter of Bruce and Marilyn Baridon of Cedar Falls. The groom’s parents are Kevin and Julie Primmer of Story City.

The bride was attended by her friend Elizabeth Breitkreuz of Waterloo, as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Elizabeth Wagner of Omaha, and Anna Brown of Cedar Falls, both sisters of the bride.

Best man was Samuel Primmer of Ames, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Jordan Smock of Cedar Falls, a friend of groom, and Steven Baridon of Waterloo, brother of bride.

Ushers were Trey Parsons, a friend of groom, and William Orth, cousin of the groom.

The bride is a graduate of Dordt College and is a mechanical engineer at RD Industries in Omaha. The groom is a graduate of Iowa State University in Ames, and is employed as a mechanical engineer at Conductix-Wampfler in Omaha.

