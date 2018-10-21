Stella Meier
GILBERTVILLE — Stella Meier is celebrating her 80th birthday with an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 28 at St. Mary’s Center in Gilbertville.
Hosting the event will be her husband, Fred, and their children, Michele and Dave Wagner of Iowa City, Denise and John Soppe of Manchester, Dave Meier of Jesup, Russ and Kathy Meier of Davenport, Connie and Brian Coopman of Davenport and Greg Meier of Gilbertville.
She also has 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested. Cards may be sent to Box 203, 416 Parkview Ave., Gilbertville 50634.
