Happy Retirement to Lois Rosol!

Lois Rosol is celebrating her retirement Dec. 31 from North Star Community Services after 19 years.

She will be honored with an open house 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at North Star, 219 20th St. N.W., Waverly.

