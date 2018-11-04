Try 1 month for 99¢

The family of George Kohagen would like to thank everyone for prayers, visits, cards, memorials, flowers and love shown during our time of loss. Thank you to Pastor Shaw, the ladies of St. Paul’s and Kaiser-Corson.

Your thoughtfulness will never be forgotten.

Lorraine Kohagen

Sharon and Mark Traetow

Steve and Penny Kohagen

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments