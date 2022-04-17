Sheila K. Roedel Dec. 4, 1957 to April 18, 2001

The sun still rises, the sun still sets

I still love you from the day we met.

Your family and friends remember you today

for when the wild flowers bloom in May.

It’s been 21 years now since you’ve been gone

your life will live onward in your song.

We still recall your dreams and fears

for when the future will bring us near.

Our hearts are sad ‘cause you had to go

you gave us memories that we do behold.

Every year a new sunflower appears

from out of nowhere, it lasts all year.

— Joe Roedel

We love you and miss you!!!!

Joe, Caleb,Cole, Kyra and Kesley

All family and friends

