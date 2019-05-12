{{featured_button_text}}

Happy Mother’s Day and birthday, Mom!

Karen and Kristin

Kristin Guess and Karen Guess
Karen and Kristin

May 12

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Happy birthday and Mother’s Day in heaven

Love you to the moon and back

Love, your daughter

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments