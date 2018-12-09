Try 1 month for 99¢
Union All-State

Henry Powers,  Claire Thoma, Carter Sporte and Riley Davis

Union vocalists honored at Iowa All-State auditions

Congratulations go out to the Union High School Vocal Music department on their outstanding showing at All-State auditions in October.

One UHS vocalist was chosen to perform in the festival, and three additional UHS vocalists made the recall round.

Selected for his first year was Henry Powers, junior bass I, son of Marty Powers. Students selected for the recall round were Claire Thoma, Carter Sporte and Riley Davis. All of these students are under the direction of Tim J. Mitchell.

The festival took place Nov. 15 through 17 and was recorded by Iowa Public Television.

