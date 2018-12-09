Union vocalists honored at Iowa All-State auditions
Congratulations go out to the Union High School Vocal Music department on their outstanding showing at All-State auditions in October.
One UHS vocalist was chosen to perform in the festival, and three additional UHS vocalists made the recall round.
Selected for his first year was Henry Powers, junior bass I, son of Marty Powers. Students selected for the recall round were Claire Thoma, Carter Sporte and Riley Davis. All of these students are under the direction of Tim J. Mitchell.
The festival took place Nov. 15 through 17 and was recorded by Iowa Public Television.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.