WATERLOO — Donna Balk will be honored on her retirement with a celebration from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Buzz’s Bar, hosted by friends and family.

Cards may be sent to 2344 WCF & N Dr Waterloo 50703.

She is retiring from the city of Waterloo Public Works on Dec. 14 after 44 years of service.

Please help us celebrate Donna’s retirement after 44 years of service to the city.

Happy Retirement, Donna!!

