Virginia Sickles
READLYN — Virginia Sickles will be honored on her retirement with an open house (open to everyone) from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at Tendrils Rooftop Garden at the Waverly Health Center, 312 Ninth St. SW, Waverly, hosted by the Waverly Health Center.
She is retiring Oct. 11 from the Waverly Health Center after 19 years of service.
At 77, Virginia is leaving her place as Waverly Health Center’s oldest employee. Please join her family in celebrating this special event. If you can’t attend, Virginia would love a card sent to her at Box 311, Readlyn 50668.
