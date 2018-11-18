Orvis-Sender
LAWLER — Rachel Orvis and Daniel Sender were married Aug. 11 in Ossian.
The Rev. Robert Gross performed the 1:30 p.m. ceremony at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, followed by a reception at the Festina Parish Center.
Parents of the couple are Jack and Verna Orvis of Lawler and Chuck and Mary Sender of Ossian.
Matron of honor was Sarah Renn of Waverly, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Amanda Reicks of Lawler, also sister of the bride; Jaclyn Ryan of Waterloo, Allison Smith of Protivin, Madison McKone of Des Moines, cousin of the bride; and Michelle Brincks of Ossian. Junior bridesmaid was Jaila Reicks of Lawler, niece of the bride.
Best man for his brother was Brian Sender of Grimes. Groomsmen were Scott Sender of St. Louis Park, also brother of the groom; Logan Einck of Festina, Dakota Smith of Protivin, Mitch Meyer of Fairfax and Aaron Lien of Calmar. Junior groomsman was Jack Renn of Waverly, nephew of the bride.
Seating guests were Cody Hageman of Arizona, Jamie Hackman of Cresco, Nolan Hageman of Ossian and Jon Hackman of Dyersville.
Flower girls were Amelia Reicks of Lawler, niece of the bride, and Madelyn Sender of St. Louis Park, Minn., niece of the groom. Ring bearer was Abel Renn of Waverly, nephew of the bride.
The bride is a graduate of Turkey Valley CSD, Jackson Junction, and Hawkeye Community College and Allen College. She is a dental hygienist for West Side Dental in Decorah and Clayton County Visiting Nurse Association. The groom is a graduate of South Winn CSD, Calmar, and the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in finance. He is employed by Luana Savings Bank at the New Hampton and Ossian offices.
They live in Ossian.
