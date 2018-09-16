Morris-Young
CEDAR FALLS — Kristin Morris and Steven Young were married Sept. 30, 2017, in Cedar Falls.
The Rev. Brian King performed the 4 p.m. ceremony at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church, followed by a reception at Sunnyside Country Club, Waterloo.
Parents of the couple are Rick and Debbie Morris of Cedar Falls and Mike and Lisa Young of Cedar Rapids.
Maids of honor were Kaitlyn Morris of Cedar Falls and Lindsey Morris of Minneapolis, sisters of the bride. Bridesmaids were Taylor Grapp, and Aliah Gander, sister of the bride, both of Cedar Falls; Katie Young of Cedar Rapids, sister of the groom; and Emily Jensen of Waterloo, cousin of the bride.
Best man for his brother was Bill Young of Iowa City. Groomsmen were Mitchell Young of Iowa City, also brother of the groom; Blake Morris of Cedar Falls, brother of the bride; Greg Scherrman of Cedar Rapids, Nick Vorwerk of Montana and Phillip Ganger of Des Moines.
Flower girl was Maren Eberlin and ring bearer was Ryan Eberlin, both of Cedar Falls, cousins of the bride.
Seating guests were Ross Jensen and Lee Jensen, both of Cedar Falls, cousins of the bride; and Chase Cooling and Trevor Hermesch, both of Cedar Rapids.
The bride is a marketing and advertising manager, and the groom is director of operations, both with Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. They live in Cedar Falls.
