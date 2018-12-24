Try 1 month for 99¢
Mennenga-Deery

Dylan and Shelby Deery

CEDAR FALLS — Shelby Mennenga and Dylan Deery were married Sept. 22 in Cedar Falls.

Parents of the couple are Mike and Kari Mennenga of Meservey and Dan and Julie Deery of Cedar Falls.

The Rev. Dennis Colter performed the 2 p.m. ceremony at St. Patrick Catholic Church, followed by a reception at Electric Park Ballroom, Waterloo.

Maid of honor was Dani Welsh, and bridesmaids were Daina Weber, Deeni Fischels, Deserai Deery and Dallas Deery, all sisters of the groom; Jacky Romero and Ali Heying.

Best men for their brother were DJ Deery and Dustin Deery. Groomsmen were Jalan Bertrand, Shawn Hagarty, Jordan Mayo, Max Thuringer and Thomas Creeden.

Flower girl was Skylar Deery, niece of the groom, and ring bearer was Tate Weber, nephew of the groom.

Seating guests were Matt Schindel, Cody Ronan and Jake Farley.

The bride is an X-ray technician at UnityPoint Urgent Care, and the groom is a sales manager at Dan Deery Motors. They live in Cedar Falls.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments