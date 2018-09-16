Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Gettman-Boettger

Ike Boettger and Katie Gettman 

CEDAR FALLS — Katie Gettman of North Liberty and Ike Boettger of Buffalo, N.Y., are announcing their engagement and approaching wedding.

Parents of the couple are Bruce and Suzanne Gettman and Tim and Kris Boettger, all of Cedar Falls.

The bride-to-be is a 2012 Cedar Falls High School graduate and a 2016 University of Northern Iowa graduate. She is a third-grade teacher with the College Community School District at Prairie Crest Elementary. The groom-to-be, who graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 2013 and the University of Iowa in 2017, is employed by the NFL.

A 3 p.m. ceremony is set for March 16 at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls.

