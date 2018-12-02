Firman-Westpfahl
NASHUA — Karlissa Firman and Beau Westpfahl exchanged wedding vows June 19 in Mexico.
Clancy Quinn of Iowa City, brother-in-law of the bride, performed the 5:30 p.m. ceremony in Cabo San Lucas. There was a reception at Black’s Sky and Tea Room, Waterloo, on June 23.
Parents of the couple are Dirk and Janise Firman of Nashua and Brian and Linda Westpfahl of Jesup.
Maid of honor was Tehrene Firman of Iowa City, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Hannah Newgren of Cedar Falls, Hannah Hodgin of Des Moines, Tessa Grymonprez of Jesup, sister of the groom; Maddie Gary of Cedar Falls, Kaylee O’Rourke of Cedar Rapids, Peyton Lane of Nashua and Allison Harrison of Badger. Personal attendants were Allie Carpenter of Chicago and Emily Huevelmann of Grinnell.
Best man for his brother was Austin Westpfahl of Grinnell. Groomsmen were Dimitri Boyer of Hedrick, Lucas Grymonprez of Jesup, brother-in-law of the groom; Tyler Endres of Independence, Kelly O’Rourke of Cedar Rapids, Troy Detweiler of Jesup, Mitch Roberts of Ballwin, Mo., and Jake O’Brien of San Diego.
Flower girls were Payton Westpfahl and Harper Westpfahl, both of Jesup, cousins of the groom. Ring bearer was Brooks Grymonprez, of Jesup, nephew of groom.
Seating guests were Kory Klingman of Minneapolis and Jake Tickle of Chicago.
The bride is a kindergarten teacher at Cedar Rapids Day School, and the groom is a physical education teacher and wrestling coach at Linn-Mar school district.
They live in Marion.
