Elliott-Hartke

Dr. Shanna Elliott and William Hartke

FAIRBANK — Shanna Elliott and William Hartke were married May 12 in Cedar Falls.

The wedding ceremony at the University of Northern Iowa Commons Porch was followed by a reception in the Georgian Lounge and dinner and dancing in the Commons Slife Ballroom.

Parents of the couple are Robert and Vada Elliott of Dysart, and Dixie Hartke of Independence and Louis Hartke of Morrison.

Matron of honor was Megan Boge of Maple Grove, Minn., and best man was Taylor Hartke of Independence, brother of the groom.

The bride graduated in May from the Northeast Iowa Residency program in Waterloo and is a family physician at the Community Memorial Hospital and Clinic in Sumner. The groom works for Sears Holdings and will be attending Upper Iowa University in Fayette this fall for a degree in business.

Shanna and Will reside in Fairbank.

