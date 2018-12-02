Try 1 month for 99¢
Lt. Lisa Campbell

Closing the door on her outstanding 30-year career!

Please join us in celebrating Lt. Lisa Campbell’s retirement from the Waterloo Police Department.

Open house at Red Carpet Club

1409 Newell St., Waterloo

Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018

2 to 6 p.m.

No gifts, please.

