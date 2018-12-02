Closing the door on her outstanding 30-year career!
Please join us in celebrating Lt. Lisa Campbell’s retirement from the Waterloo Police Department.
Open house at Red Carpet Club
1409 Newell St., Waterloo
Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018
2 to 6 p.m.
No gifts, please.
