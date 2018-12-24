Van Sickle-Thissen

CEDAR FALLS — Whitney Van Sickle and Ben Thissen exchanged wedding vows May 12 in Cedar Falls.
The Rev. Coulter led the 2 p.m. ceremony at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with a reception following at the Elks Club in Waterloo.
Parents of the couple are Earl and Judy Van Sickle of Cedar Falls and Jeff and Donna Thissen of Waterloo.
Maid of honor was Elly McChane, and bridesmaids were Trish Carlson, sister of the groom, Katy Moeller, Kelsey Bowers, Kelsey Van Sickle, sister-in-law of the bride, Kylah Otto and Andrea Schmit. Junior bridesmaid was Emerie Carlson, niece of the groom. Personal attendants were Anne Ferris and Kassy Grosser.
Best man was Drew Bowers, and groomsmen were Matt Thissen, brother of the groom, Brandon Moeller, Ross Samek, Jake Dolan, Richie Emrich and Dan Grosser. Junior groomsman was Lane Carlson, nephew of the groom
Flower girl was Araina Carlson, niece of the groom, and ring bearers were Coen and Cian Carlson, nephews of groom.
Seating guests were Jordan Van Sickle, brother of the bride, and Aaron Carlson, brother-in-law of the groom.
The bride graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 2006 and from the Covenant radiology tech program in 2010. She is employed as a cath lab tech in the Cardiac Cath Lab at Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo.
The groom, who graduated from Waterloo West High in 2006, is employed as a supervisor at UPS in Cedar Falls and also is employed at Bowers Masonry, Waterloo.
They live in Cedar Falls.
