Rops-Hutchens
APLINGTON — Sara Rops and Nicholas Hutchens were married Aug. 25 in Waverly.
Pastor Carolyn Bowers led the 4:30 p.m. ceremony at Trinity United Methodist Church, followed by a reception at the Waverly Area Veterans Post.
Parents of the couple are LeRoy and Carla Rops of Shell Rock and Eric and Teresa Hutchens of Conrad.
Maid of honor was Holly Kwikkel of Rochester, Minn., and matron of honor was Lauren White of Aplington. Bridesmaids were Jaime Ihnen of Cedar Falls, Carly Stauffer of Janesville, cousin of the bride; Abby Cresap of Cedar Falls and Megan Neuendorf of Greene.
Best man was Ty Morgan of Oceanside, Calif. Groomsmen were Conner Reyes of Marshalltown, Cory Haywood of Whitten, Tanner Dielschneider of Beaman, and Sam Goodman and Dusty Grothoff, both of Conrad.
Seating guests were Tyler Rops of Shell Rock, brother of the bride; Tyler Hutchens of Marion and Zach Hutchens of Round Rock, Texas, both brothers of the groom; and Tim Hays of Phoenix.
Flower girl was Eden Nieman of Denver, cousin of the bride, and ring bearer was Lane White of Aplington.
The bride, a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa and Allen College with a BSN degree, is a nurse at Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo. The groom, who served in the U.S. Marines, also is a graduate of Buena Vista University with a business management degree. He is employed at Bruin Manufacturing, Marshalltown.
They live in Aplington.
