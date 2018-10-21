Try 1 month for 99¢
Quint-Myers

BUCKINGHAM — Kayla Quint and James Myers were married May 19 in Waterloo.

Deacon Al Weber performed the 2 p.m. ceremony at Sacred Heart Church, followed by a reception at Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Falls.

Parents of the couple are Dave and Jan Quint of Buckingham and Holly Mortenson and Mike Myers of Webster City.

Bridesmaids were Ashley Walters, Haylee Wasson, Sarah Freeland, Dani Hutton, Abby Getz and Brittany Appleton. Groomsmen were Daniel Stoakes, Matt Walters, James Monroe, Anthony Peck, Brian Davi and Derek Pruismann.

Flower girls were Lucy Walters, Acea Mortenson and Caroline Mortenson, and ring bearer was Rhett Mortenson.

Kayla is a nurse in the NICU at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, and James is a warehouse manager at Advanced Systems Inc.

They live in North Liberty.

