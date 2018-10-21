Quint-Myers
BUCKINGHAM — Kayla Quint and James Myers were married May 19 in Waterloo.
Deacon Al Weber performed the 2 p.m. ceremony at Sacred Heart Church, followed by a reception at Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Falls.
Parents of the couple are Dave and Jan Quint of Buckingham and Holly Mortenson and Mike Myers of Webster City.
Bridesmaids were Ashley Walters, Haylee Wasson, Sarah Freeland, Dani Hutton, Abby Getz and Brittany Appleton. Groomsmen were Daniel Stoakes, Matt Walters, James Monroe, Anthony Peck, Brian Davi and Derek Pruismann.
Flower girls were Lucy Walters, Acea Mortenson and Caroline Mortenson, and ring bearer was Rhett Mortenson.
Kayla is a nurse in the NICU at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, and James is a warehouse manager at Advanced Systems Inc.
They live in North Liberty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.