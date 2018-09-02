Metcalf-Dobes

WATERLOO — Jenna Metcalf and Brian Dobes were married May 19 in Cedar Falls.
The Rev. Brian King performed the 4 p.m. ceremony at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church, followed by a reception at Maucker Union’s Old Central Ballroom.
Parents of the couple are Marty and Brenda Metcalf, and Dave and Beckie Dobes and Joy and Fred Frick, all of Waterloo.
Matron of honor was Emilee Metcalf, sister-in-law of the bride. Bridesmaids were Katie Dobes, sister-in-law of the groom, Nicole Wroe, Emily Ries and Breanne Boston, cousin of the bride.
Best man was Jason Dobes, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Scott Dobes, also brother of the groom, Kyle Stille, and Matthew Metcalf and Andrew Metcalf, both brothers of the bride.
Ushers were Sam Metcalf and Luke Metcalf, both cousins of the bride, Jake Irey, Nick Menday, also cousin of the bride, and Ryan Widdel.
Flower girls were Ryann and Kinsley Metcalf, nieces of the bride, and Allison Dobes, niece of the groom. Ring bearer was Luke Dobes, nephew of the groom.
The bride is employed in medical records at Covenant Medical Center, and the groom works at Target Distribution Center.
They live in Waterloo.
