WATERLOO — Marlene Wagenaar is retiring Jan. 1 as Minister of Nurture of the South Waterloo Church of Brethren.

Ms. Wagenaar has held the position for the past 20 years. Previously she managed the Cedar Book Store from 1983-1999.

A reception in her honor will be held on Sunday, Jan. 6, at 9 a.m. at the South Waterloo Church of the Brethren, 6227 Kimball Ave.

During the worship service at 10:15 a.m., Marlene’s ministry will be celebrated. All are welcome to attend.

