Try 1 month for 99¢
Helen Delagarelle

Helen Delagarelle

Helen Delagardelle

WATERLOO — Helen Delagardelle will celebrate her 99th birthday from 2 to 4 p.m. next Sunday, Nov. 4, at Northcrest Care Facility.

Helen was born Nov. 4, 1919, to Bill and Marie Reupke. Her siblings included Gordon (Janet), both deceased, Bev (Bing) Bassing of Mendota, Ill., and Joyce (Sy) Siford of Fort Mojave, Ariz. She was married to Herb Weires, who passed away in 1972, and to Willard Delagardelle, who passed away in 2009.

Her family includes eight children, Jim (Sue) of Ames, Julie (Dave) of Unionville, Mo., Dave and (Mary, deceased) of Ames, Bill (Diane) of San Diego, Fred, deceased (Julie), Karen (Len, deceased) of Waterloo, Lisa (Bob) of Waterloo and Paula (Scott) of Panora.

She also has 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Birthday cards and well wishes can be sent to 2001 Heath St., Waterloo 50703.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments