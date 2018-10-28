Helen Delagardelle
WATERLOO — Helen Delagardelle will celebrate her 99th birthday from 2 to 4 p.m. next Sunday, Nov. 4, at Northcrest Care Facility.
Helen was born Nov. 4, 1919, to Bill and Marie Reupke. Her siblings included Gordon (Janet), both deceased, Bev (Bing) Bassing of Mendota, Ill., and Joyce (Sy) Siford of Fort Mojave, Ariz. She was married to Herb Weires, who passed away in 1972, and to Willard Delagardelle, who passed away in 2009.
Her family includes eight children, Jim (Sue) of Ames, Julie (Dave) of Unionville, Mo., Dave and (Mary, deceased) of Ames, Bill (Diane) of San Diego, Fred, deceased (Julie), Karen (Len, deceased) of Waterloo, Lisa (Bob) of Waterloo and Paula (Scott) of Panora.
She also has 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Birthday cards and well wishes can be sent to 2001 Heath St., Waterloo 50703.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.