Hart-Mennenga

Daniel and Bradley Mennenga

JANESVILLE — Danielle Hart and Bradley Mennenga were married June 16 in Cedar Falls.

Parents of the couple are Dan and Melanie Hart and Jack and Bonnie Mennenga, all of Cedar Falls.

Jack Mennenga performed the 4 p.m. ceremony at the Cedar Falls Eagles Club, followed by a reception.

Matron of honor was Tara Mennenga of Cedar Falls, sister-in-law of the groom, and man of honor was Luke Hart of Waterloo, brother of the bride.

Best man was Aaron Mennenga of Cedar Falls, brother of the groom, and groomsman was Ross Plummer of Chicago.

The bride is an insurance and securities agent with Primerica, and the groom is a millwright/rigger with BW Contractors.

They live in Janesville.

