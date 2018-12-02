Esselman-Brookins
WATERLOO — Katie Lynn Esselman and Taylor Brookins were married Sept. 1 in St. Paul, Minn.
Father Treacy performed the 1 p.m. ceremony at the Church of the Assumption, followed by a reception at the Intercontinental-St. Paul.
Parents of the couple are Tim and Vicki Esselman of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., and Gayle and Glenn Clark and Michael Brookins, all of Waterloo.
Maids of honor were Sara Madigan and Stephanie Licht, and bridesmaids were Kari Ewald, Hannah Combs and Katie Johnson.
Best man was Elijah Lee of Denver, Colo., and groomsmen were Cory Esselman, Maurice Turner, Cody Rose and Mitch Grundman.
Seating guests were Brad Behrend, Joe Ghunazzi, Josh Rauser and Dan Rieger.
They live in Bayport, Minn.
