Anderson-Faucher
WATERLOO — Chelsea Anderson and Adam Faucher were married Sept. 22 in Waterloo.
The Rev. Carol Nelson Teare, cousin of the bride, performed the 3:30 p.m. ceremony at First Baptist Church, followed by a reception at the Elks Club.
Parents of the couple are Rick and Terri Anderson of Waterloo and David and Lori Faucher of Guthrie Center.
Maid of honor was Jayda Haywood, daughter of the bride, and matron of honor for her sister was Jessica Turner of Cedar Falls. Bridesmaids were Kristin Anderson, sister-in-law of the bride; Lilly Faucher of Kansas City, sister of the groom; Jordyn Smedley of Des Moines, cousin of the bride; and Kallie Croker of Cedar Falls. Junior bridesmaids were Josephine and Carly Turner, nieces of the bride.
Best man was Grant Sheeder of Guthrie Center. Groomsmen were Logan Faucher and Blake Faucher of Honolulu, both brothers of the groom; Bryce Anderson, brother of the bride; and Mike Thole.
Flower girls were Alayna Turner, Evelyn Anderson and Chloe Anderson, all nieces of the bride.
Seating the guests were Zach Turner of Cedar Falls, brother-in-law of the bride; and Chase Freidig.
The bride, a graduate of Allen College with a bachelor of science degree in nursing, is currently employed at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital. The groom, a graduate of Iowa State University with a software engineering degree, is employed by John Deere.
The couple reside in Cedar Falls.
