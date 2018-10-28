Thank You
We would like to thank everyone for the love and support that has been shown to us after the tragic loss of our 12-year-old son Carson. Our lives will never be the same without him. Heaven did receive the most wonderful angel. Carson touched so many lives from the elderly to the little kids. He was a very hard worker and he loved to help everyone.
We want to thank our families, friends, the emergency crews and the coaches for all of the text messages, phone calls, Facebook posts and cards as well as the donations to the Carson McGrane scholarship fund.
We’d like to thank our community as well as surrounding communities for the support you have given us.
Thank you to Amanda Gilbert (KWWL) for sharing the wonderful memories of Carson and to Dan Gable for taking the time to speak at Carson’s celebration of life.
Carson will forever be a Warrior. Our community is Wapsie Strong.
#LiveLikeCarson
Thanks for everything,
James and Jodi McGrane and families
