Pastor Gary F. Allen
CEDAR FALLS — The Rev. Gary Allen will be honored on his retirement with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. next Sunday, Aug. 26, in the church fellowship hall at First Evangelical Free Church, 1015 Main St., Cedar Falls.
He is retiring Aug. 31 from First Evangelical Free Church after 35 years of service.
Pastor Allen will deliver his farewell sermon to the congregation at 10:30 a.m. next Sunday, and the community is welcome.
The open house is hosted by his grateful congregation, and family and friends also are welcome.
