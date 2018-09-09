Subscribe for 33¢ / day
LaVonne Wallace

Bonnie Wallace

CEDAR FALLS -- LaVonne "Bonnie" Nemmers Wallace will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Western Home, Stanard Assisted Living, 420 E. 11th St., Cedar Falls, in the second floor Solarium.

She was born Sept. 19, 1928, to Ellsworth and Esther Nemmers in Waterloo.

She married Donald Wallace on Dec. 22, 1945, in Waterloo.

Hosting the event will be her children and their spouses, Candi and Larry Smith, Gary and Diane Wallace, Diana and Dan Sutherland and Judy and Vern Jackson.

She has eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to her at 420 E. 11th St., Room 254, Cedar Falls 50613.

