Congratulations, Dave Acker!

Dave Acker is celebrating his retirement with an open house from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Cliff’s Place at 1404 Easton Ave., Horton.

He has spent 47 years in the construction trade, with the last 17 years with Dave Schmitt Construction.

He is a proud member of Local 234 Operating Engineers.

