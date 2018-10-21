Ten Years Have Gone By
Dear Mother,
Ten years have gone by since you passed away and entered Heaven’s Pearly Gates;
But thoughts of you live on through the fog of memories that float through my mind.
Tears well up in my eyes as I recall the moments we shared over the years,
As you did your best to raise us kids and live your life to the fullest: serving others.
You were quietly reserved in your spoken word, though you were courageously bold,
And you would write cards and letters tirelessly to let friends and family know you truly cared.
Your arthritis and leukemia painfully throbbed in your joints and robbed you of good rest,
Yet, you never gave up on your desire to work, so long as you were able to do what you could.
I hope you knew how much you were loved and that you know how much you still are,
For there were too many times you were underappreciated for all the love you gave to us.
Thank you for all the sacrifices you made: working hard to get necessary things done,
Create great memories of moments together, while setting a good example for us to follow.
Your memory lives on through the thoughts and actions of those you touched,
Through all your words and deeds, including letters and cards you wrote, you left your legacy.
May you never be forgotten: from your inspiring deeds and the encouraging things you said,
And most importantly, for your love of God and the relationship you shared with Him.
Always Your Son,
Kenneth Kalsem
(In Loving Memory of My Mother, Janice Kalsem, who passed from this Earth on October 6th, 2008)
