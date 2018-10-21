Try 1 month for 99¢
WOO_102713-cel-mem-stevepape.jpg
Buy Now

Steve Pape

Steve Pape

There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that after they have gone, the light remains.

It’s hard to believe it has been 10 years.

You live forever in our hearts.

Love — Peg, Ben, Abby and Kayleigh, Avery, Charlie and Vincent

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments