God gained an amazing angel Friday, October 11, 2017 as Robert Mitchell passed surrounded by his loving family at Covenant Medical Center.
Robert was a loving husband to his wife of 41 years, Susan. As well as a loving father to Amanda and Jacy Mitchell and loving grandfather to Conner and Tanner Mitchell.
