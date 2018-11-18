Try 1 month for 99¢
Lucy Mangrich

Aug. 24, 1930-Nov. 18, 2017

One year ago we lost someone dear to us.

Some days it seems like yesterday,

and then some days it seems like forever.

Truly missed by all.

Lee, Nancy, Randy, Jeanne, Becky

Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great-Grandchildren

P.S. I hope you found Diane.

